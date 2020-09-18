Samsung unveils Fold 2, excludes African countries from global distribution

After a thorough evaluation of market trend, Samsung Electronics has officially launched its new foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 2, globally, just as the South Korean tech giant withheld dispatches to Nigeria and other African countries market.

The tech giant was said to have announced that it was expecting brisk sales of the device after correcting deficiencies discovered in the first model unveiled several months ago.

According to the tech company, the product would be available in major markets in North America including the United States, Asia, and Europe only.

Due to the pandemic, Samsung said that launching events and promotional activities will vary in each country depending on virus situations.

The company, through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, disclosed that it had concluded plans to hit shelves in 80 countries by end-October, which is about twice as many as the number of countries that sold its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold, last year.