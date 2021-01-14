Samsung introduces Galaxy A12, others into Nigerian market

Global electronics giants, Samsung on Wednesday added Galaxy A series to the Nigerian market. The new offerings include; Galaxy A12, A02 and A02s.

The new A12 Series comes with unique qualities: The stylish rear quad camera design features a 48MP main camera. It also has the 6.5-inch large display and 5,000mAh massive battery.

“With the launch of the Galaxy A12, Samsung Nigeria has entered the new year with a strong commitment to providing Galaxy fans with the amazing features at an unbelievable price. Through these new devices, A12, A02s and A02 we continue to showcase our commitment to listening to the needs of the Nigerian consumers and providing innovation for all,” said Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing, Samsung Nigeria.

As well, Samsung Galaxy A12 is equipped with a stylishly designed quad rear camera so that one could easily capture moments and share experiences with friends and families. The Galaxy A12 is available in three vivid and unique colors: black, white and blue.

Speaking on the unique selling point of the A12, the Head of Marketing noted that Galaxy A12 has awesome power with a massive 5,000mAh battery reservoir – enough power to make sure users get through their day uninterrupted without power back up, 15W Fast Charging makes short work of it.

Oke also spoke on the performance of the new phone saying, Galaxy A12 houses 4GB RAM with optional 64GB or 128GB internal memory. The A12’s powerful Octa-core 2.3 GHz MTK 6765 processor is optimized for gaming, so you can play your favorite games seamlessly.

The new product launch also witnessed the unveiling of Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, who is better known as Joeboy as the face of Galaxy A series.

According to Samsung Nigeria, with the introduction of these devices, as well as Joeboy as the face of Galaxy A series, Samsung further reinforces their continuous drive in endearing their brands to consumers.

Samsung Nigeria is also putting power in the hands of more people with the amazing and affordable Galaxy A12 64GB and 128GB, which are available at a recommended retail price of N67,000 and N72,000 respectively nationwide.