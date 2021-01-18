Samsung boss bags 30 months jail term over bribery scandal

The Vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong, has bagged two and a half years of jail term for involing in a huge corruption scandal bordering on bribery and embezzlement of the business empire.

The court ruling would ensure that the the world’s biggest smartphone and memory chip maker was without its top decision-maker for 30 months.

As stated, the scandal which saw Jae-yong jailed was also in connection with the bribery and embezzlement case that brought down the tech giant’s president, Park Geun-hye.

In its ruling on Monday, the Seoul Central District Court said that Lee “actively provided bribes and implicitly asked the president to use her power to help his smooth succession” at the head of the sprawling conglomerate.

“It is very unfortunate that Samsung, the country’s top company and proud global innovator, is repeatedly involved in crimes whenever there is a change in political power.”

The court, however, jailed him for two and a half years, concluding a retrial that was the latest step in a long-running legal process that has hung over Samsung for years.

The multi-billionaire Lee — who had earlier walked into court grim-faced and wearing a facemask, without responding to reporters’ shouted questions — was immediately taken into custody.

He has effectively been at the head of the entire Samsung group for several years after his father was left bedridden by a heart attack, finally dying in October.

“This is essentially a case where the freedom and property rights of a company were violated by the former president’s abuse of power,” Lee’s lawyer, Lee In-jae, told reporters.

“Given the nature of the matter, I find the court’s ruling regrettable.”

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health.

Its rise has been driven by a willingness to invest billions in strategic bets on key technologies.

But experts say the sentence will create a leadership vacuum that could hamper its decision-making on future large-scale investments.

“It’s really a huge blow and a big crisis for Samsung,” said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University.

Samsung Electronics, the group’s flagship subsidiary, declined to comment on Monday’s ruling.

Like many tech firms, its shares have risen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, more than doubling from their lows in March, but closed down 3.4 percent on Monday.