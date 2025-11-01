Samia wins Tanzania presidential election amid protests

Tanzania Incumbent leader, Samia Hassan, has been declared winner of the held presidential election to secure another term in office amid protest which has caused unrest in the country.

Samia’s victory was announced by the electoral chief, Jacobs Mwambegele, who disclosed that the Chama Cha Mapinduzi, CCM, flagbearer nearly pulled 32 million votes at the polls.

Mwambegele mentioned that the winner who is the first female president in the country won by a landslide 98% ballots of the 37.6 registered voters in one of the most emphatic elections results in the nation.

“I hereby announce Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the presidential election under the party,” he said on Saturday following the Wednesday conducted election.

65-year-old Samia contested in the election for the first time after acquiring power in 2021 as Tanzania’s first female president following the death of President John Magufuli.