Salvador may join 2027 Lagos gubernatorial race

The former chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, may join the 2027 governorship race, following appeals from residents and a political movement, Conscience Forum, with membership spread across southwest states, in which he declares his intention publicly to become the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s successor.

Meanwhile, Salvador has urged Nigerians to unite and desist from engaging in actions that further divide the country along religious and ethnic lines, saying this has crippled growth and development rather than aiding it.

He stated this on Sunday at the 27th Ramadan Lecture held in Surulere Local Government, Lagos, while responding to appeals from religious and political groups demanding that the former lawmaker join the state gubernatorial race.

Responding to the clamour to join the race barely three days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adjusted the 2027 election timetable, he disclosed that the request would be reviewed quickly before the ADC governorship primaries in Lagos.

“I have heard them. They told me that my level of integrity is what formed the decision that I should contest for the governorship seat in Lagos. And that is what I see as a serious statement and need in our society.

“I could give it a thought or ask them to give me a younger person that I can groom to become an upright man who can perform excellently well in public office. But let’s see how it goes from here”.

The PDP former chairman, who defected to the ADC, stressed that the country, particularly the states and local governments, required public officeholders who have empathy for the masses, saying we need a president, governors, and council chairmen who will consider the challenges of the masses as theirs and not the other way.

Salvador noted that if the country can solve it leadership challenges, the growth and development Nigerians desired would become reality, considering the abundant resources at the country’s disposal.

He added that with the right leaders, the division among Nigerians along religious and ethnic lines could have ended, considering that Nigerians would see themselves as brothers and not as competitors for the country’s resources.

“Leadership is the major challenge for our nation. I say this because we are not born into poverty in Nigeria. The Challenges we have today are because we do not have the right leaders in public offices.

“And that is why I am appealing that in the 2027 poll, we should desist from voting on sentiments; it should be based on credibility. We need leaders who have empathy for the masses.

“We have to look for the type of leaders that will benefit everyone and bring growth and development through their policies”, he added.

Earlier, the chairman of the Southwest ADC, Rahman Owokoniran, described Salvador as an upright man who the state needs in 2027, saying we need someone who will have empathy for the masses like the Lagos state former governor, late Lateef Jakande.

Owokoniran urged Salvador to consider listening to the masses who desired credible public officers after 2027.

“Salvador has credibility to become the next governor of Lagos because what we need from anyone who should occupy the seat after the 2027 poll is someone that care about the people. I know that the people of Lagos will get another late Alh. Lateef Jakande, in him”.

The former General Manager of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Jide Adeniji, said that the 2027 election should be contested by individuals with sound credibility for the development of the state.

“I want Lagos to be special from 2027. Nigerians should be united and not allow politicians to divide us. Muslims and Christians are serving the same God. We are one in Nigeria, but with different languages, and this was done by God, not humans, which is why we cannot fight our creator.

“I am praying for him because he is my friend. Whatever be the desire of his heart, I am in it. I know that Lagosians will enjoy it if he becomes the governor of the state. I can say this because we have worked together in different capacities, and he has not disappointed anyone.