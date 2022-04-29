Salah wins football writers best men’s 2021, 2022 award

Football Writers’ Association (FWA), has named Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, as the England’s Men Footballer of the year 2021 and 2022, of the overall competition.

The association said the 29 year old player had scored 30 goals and got 14 assists during 44 games for his club, Liverpool, which moved his team to a second position in the table, with just a points behind Manchester City with five games left this season.

It added that as of when Salah’s overall scores in the game was collated, it superseded his Egyptian international counterpart who later emerged with an award for the second time.

In a statement by the FWA chairman, Carrie Brown, said that the two players, Salah and Kerr, have been outstanding this season by breaking records in both club and countries.

“Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard-bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward, Sam Kerr, also topped the best goalscorer chat in the Women’s Super League this season with 18 goals, and was named the Women’s Footballer of the Year with 40 percent of the vote, beating Arsenal’s striker, Vivianne Miedema, and City’s Lauren Hemp.

Salah would however receive the best England’s Men Footballer award, alongside Kerr as the Women’s Super League award for 2021-2022 ward from FWA on May 5 based on their performances in the Premier League games.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup, as well as reaching the final of the FA Cup including the semi-finals of the Champions League.

