Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, has emerged the player with the most goal involvement for a single club in Premier League history.

Salah, achieved the accolade after he assisted Hugo Etikite’s second goal in Liverpool’s win over Brighton to take his goal involvements numbers to 277, one ahead former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, who finished his career on 276.

The Egyptian now has 188 goals and 89 assists for the Kop in the competition following his move from Roma in 2017.

He equalled the record with Rooney during Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winning campaign, but went one further during the game against Brighton on Saturday. Salah now has 364 goal contributions in 421 club appearances in all competitions on 250 goals and 114 assists.

Salah scales above Rooney with 183 goals and 93 assists, and Ryan Giggs, who had 109 goals and 162 to amass 271 goal involvements, Harry Kane on 259, with 213 goals and 46 assists, Thierry Henry, who had 249 having mustered 175 goals and 74 assists, Frank Lampard on 237, 147 goals and 90 assists and Sergio Aguero wh mustered 231 involvements in 184 goals and 47 assists.