Salah, Palmer, four others jostle for English premier league award

The English league Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), has shortlisted Liverpool and Egypt forward, Mohammed Salah, and five other players for the 2024/25 season award.

Aside from Salah, the PFA nominated Chelsea forward, Cole Palmer, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandez, Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice, Liverpool playmaker, Alexis Mac Allister, and Newcastle United point player, Alexander Isak.

The PFA announced the six players as the standout performers to jostle for the annual football gala accolade.

Mohammed Salah’s remarkable goal involvement of 29 goals and 18 assists, more than any other player during the just concluded season, equaled the record numbers set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer on 47.

The Egyptian’s numbers contributed immensely to Liverpool’s Premier League triumph placing the forward as frontrunner for the award.

Also, Newcastle United striker, Isak, who finished as runner-up in the league scoring chart with 23 goals, helped Newcastle to a strong league campaign as the side secured a Champions League place for the second consecutive season finishing in top five places.

The winner, following a voting exercise by fellow professionals will be announced on August 19.