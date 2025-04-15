Saheed Osupa drops defamation suit against Portable

The management of Fuji music icon, King Saheed Osupa, has officially withdrawn the legal action taken against controversial street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Osupa’s decision to step back from the legal proceeding came after several influential figures appealed to the Fuji musician for clemency following Portable’s arrest on a warrant issued by a Magistrate Court in Ilorin over defamatory statements and death threats.

These appeals from influential citizens, coupled with concern for Portable’s difficulty in meeting bail conditions, reportedly moved Osupa to act out of compassion.

In a statement issued by the music icon’s management through its official social media handle on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the move was authorized by Osupa himself.

The case, originally filed over alleged breaches of intellectual property rights, defamation, and repeated public misconduct, was described by Osupa’s team as a necessary effort to enforce accountability and encourage responsible behavior among emerging artists.

They stressed that the legal action was never a personal vendetta but a professional response to ongoing disrespect and disregard for industry ethics.

According to Osupa’s management, the withdrawal reflects a desire to give Portable the opportunity to reflect, grow, and change for the better. “While accountability is crucial,” they stated, “mercy is also a vital principle of leadership.”

It said, “As part of the terms for this resolution, Portable must publicly retract his earlier claim that Osupa should be blamed if anything happens to him. Clarify that the statement made by his lawyer, Chief Barrister Isaac Adebayo—suggesting he knelt before Osupa to beg for forgiveness—was false, as no such physical meeting ever took place”

“Portable must sign a written undertaking committing to refrain from further acts of cyberbullying, defamation, or character attacks. failure to comply with these conditions could result in the case being reactivated”.

Osupa further reiterated his belief in a creative industry grounded in mutual respect, discipline, and positive transformation, adding that the matter is now in Portable’s hands to resolve peacefully and honorably.