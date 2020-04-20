S’African President promises increased welfare for poor households under lockdown hit

By NewsDesk, With Agency report,

The South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has assured that it would increase welfare provision to help poor households who could be more hit by effect of nationwide lockdown introduced to control coronavirus spread.

Ramaphosa said that the lockdown had exposed South African poverty level and that how the situation, inequality and unemployment have continue tearing apart fabric of communities’ unity.

Through a weekly newsletter released on Monday from his office, the president expressed sadness against how people fight for food parcels at distribution centres and that the lockdown left unemployed people, those working in informal sector and other low-income earners to struggle for survival.

Although, Ramaphosa did not specify how the government would lift welfare provision, but some economists and labour unions have called for social grant payments to be topped up.

The South African president disclosed that his government was preparing for a probable surge in infections in coming weeks and months and his office would announce interventions to shield people from starvation.

“Even when the nationwide lockdown is lifted, its effects will continue to be felt for some time,” Ramaphosa added.

“Food support is a short-term emergency measure. It will need to be matched by sustainable solutions that help our most vulnerable citizens weather the difficult times that are still to come.”

South African was reported to have confirmed coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, at 3,158, with 54 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and both the president and his team were expected to meet and come up with new measures such that would cushion economic and social impact of COVID-19,.

When they meet, according to sources from the government quarter, discussion is expected to also centre around whether to close down ailing South African Airways, a major drain on state resources in recent years.