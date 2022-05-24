S’African Govt. approves $3.12 for waste control, environment maintenance

The South African government has approved $3.12 million that would be put into use for control of waste disposal at Mulenzhe village in Collins Chabane Local Municipality of Limpopo.

Through the approved $3.12 million which is equivalent to the R44.5 million, the government is also to improve on household waste collection, diverting waste from landfills; promoting a circular economy and community awareness on effects of illegal dumping on health and environment.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, confirmed that the funding would go a long way in helping the country properly manage waste, adding that, to achieve the goals of National Waste Management Strategy, all stakeholders must play their part.

Speaking while briefing officials from his ministry on Monday in South Africa, Creecy disclosed that both national and provincial governments would support municipalities to develop local integrated waste management strategies and that private sectors were expected join hands in promoting the circular economy and divert waste from landfills.

The minister said that government has already set up the regulatory environment for extended producer responsibility schemes to promote re-cycling in the packaging, electronics and lighting industries with recent regulations gazetted for new sectors, including used oil and pesticides.

She also said that to improve waste management in municipalities, the Minister said the department is assisting in the development of Integrated Waste Management Plans, and training on sustainable waste management practices.

“We must ensure our landfills comply with the regulatory environment and waste does not leach into ground water or into the soil. We must invest in the yellow fleet and every year we must ensure more and more homes have access to safe waste disposal.”

“Government and the private sector must work with waste reclaimers so that we build a dignified waste reclaiming industry that promotes waste diversion from landfills, promotes the circular economy and gives a decent livelihood to the tens of thousands of men and women who do the daily back-breaking work of the recycling industry.”

“We have also co-operated with National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to change the Municipal Infrastructure Grant policy so that municipalities can now access this grant to fund their yellow fleet.”

“To highlight and raise awareness on the amendments of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant policy, the department has used R44.5million of our own money to provide 24 vehicles to 20 municipalities across the country. The vehicles include Skip Loader Trucks, Front End Loaders, compactor trucks, TLBs and other trucks required to transport waste within these areas.”

From South African Government’s contributions toward having full control on waste management, it’s National Waste Management Strategy was revised in 2020 and focuses on improving household waste collection; diverting waste from landfills; promoting a circular economy and promoting community awareness of the effects of illegal dumping on health and environment.

Meanwhile, the Local Municipality, Collins Chabane, disclosed that his office had received a compactor truck and a skip loader, which worth more than R5 million, to assist in waste collection and the processing of waste at landfill, just as Ba-Phalaborwa Counterpart, which was also handed a waste compactor truck and a TLB truck with a combined value of nearly R4 million.

