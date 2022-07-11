S’Africa quarantines Switzerland tourist after contracting monkeypox

South Africa has quarantined a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland after contracting monkey pox which confirmed the third case in the country.

The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, was said to have been presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue.

Confirming the incident through a statement on Monday, the health department of the Limpopo province said that his infection was confirmed as monkeypox by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Limpopo health official, Phophi Ramathuba said that there have already been three contacts with the infected tourist but none has shown any signs.

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far,” he said.

As gathered, South Africa had reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel. Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

