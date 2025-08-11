Sabrina quits BBNaija season 10 citing health challenges

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, has made her way out of this year’s reality TV show edition, tagged “Ten Over Ten”, due to undisclosed health challenges.

The 32-year-old reality TV star’s decision to exit Biggie’s house came after consultations with Big Brother and the on-site medical team.

The show organisers announced Sabrina’s decision to quit this year’s edition, losing her possible chance of winning the grand prize on medical grounds, through an X post on Monday.

“Prior to this, she had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that she had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation. MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times,” BBN stated.

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, also reacted on X with a brief post, “Sabrina,” followed by a broken-heart emoji.

Before her departure, the London School of Economics alumna told fellow housemates, including her friend Kola, that she had only 20 minutes to pack her belongings.

Sabrina also explained that she was unsure if she would be returning to the house when asked by fellow housemates.

“I have to go pack right now from the house for medical reasons. I don’t know. I can’t answer that. What I do know is that you guys should kill this in my honour, I have 20 minutes to pack,” she stated.

She said the health condition, which has persisted for a while without improvement, necessitated her decision.

Sabrina had earlier complained about leg pain, which prevented her from participating in the Head of House game on Sunday night.

With her departure, she becomes the third housemate to leave this season, following the eviction of Danboskid and Ibifubara on Sunday.

It is yet to be confirmed whether she will return after medical care or if a replacement will be introduced.