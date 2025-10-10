Sabalenka, Gauff advance to China open semi-final

Tennis stars, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, have advanced to the Semi-Final of the ongoing China Open in their quest to secure more laurels in their careers.

Sabalenka recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over eight seed Elena Rybakina in the round eight encounter to reach the last four of the competition, setting up a face-off with American Jessica Pegula who needed three sets to beat Katerina Siniakova.

The world number one, who is on a 20 match winning streak in the China Open, controlled the first set with a hold before breaking Rybakina’s serve in the first game of the second set.

Despite a good display by the Kazakhstan in the closing stage of the round which caused a bit of a wobble from Sabalenka, the latter still ensured a comfortable win to advance to the next round.

In another quarter-final outing, American star, Coco Gauff, also sealed her place in the next round with a convincing victory over Laura Siegemund.

Gauff defeated Siegemund in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0 and will face the winner between Jasmine Paolini and Polish Iga Swiatek in the Semi-Final on Saturday.

The world number three exchange breaks early in the first set before maintaining an impressive serve percentage. Gauff scored eight aces while taking down her opponent’s serve four times and pressuring Siegemung to commit five double faults.

The triumph records Gauff’s second WTA 1000 semi-final win on the bounce. The 21-year-old has now recorded 16 wins on Chinese courts across her career.