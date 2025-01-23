S-Sudan bans Facebook, others after refugees’ attack video goes viral

Many young entrepreneurs and entertainers who rely on social media to publicize their businesses in South Sudan may have to start sourcing alternatives after the country’s government restricted its citizens from accessing social media platforms.

The government said that the social media ban would remain for 90 days after which the order would be reviewed to determine whether to continue or be lifted.

As gathered, the move was the government’s strategy to prevent the international community from having immediate access to activities within South Sudan after a video on violent attacks inside a refugee camp in Wad Madani went viral on social media.

The directive issued by the government yesterday mandated Internet Access Providers (ISF) to restrict access to social media from midnight, to prevent information dissemination through the platforms.

Confirming the ban, the NCA said the government decided to curb harmful content dissemination through social media, stating that this violates national laws and disrupts public order.

The movement follows the circulation of graphic content depicting the violent attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Wad Madani, Sudan, which the government says have caused public distress and threatened national security and mental health.