S-Court verdict on LG autonomy will aid development- Tinubu, Atiku, Sulaimon

President Bola Tinubu, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and a renowned legal practitioner, Adeyemi Suleimon, have led other Nigerians to welcome verdict of the Supreme Court that granted financial autonomy to Local Governments, describing the judgement as a major tool for grassroots development across the country.

They said that the judgement is victory for the masses that have advocated for true federalism over the years and affirmation of the spirit, intent, and purpose of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the statutory rights of local governments.

The trio stressed that the previous arrangement has been a fundamental hurdle preventing the nation’s advancement especially within grassroots areas.

They noted that government at the grassroots which was designed to ensure socio-political development has been absent.

Tinubu, Atiku and Sulaimon stated this while judgement delivered on Thursday by the reacting to the Supreme Court which dismissed the appeal brought before it by the 36 States Governor’s, seeking to maintain the previous status.

The President, in a statement released by his Media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, emphasizes that the onus is now on local council leaders to ensure that the broad spectrum of Nigerians living at that level are satisfied that they are benefitting from people-oriented service delivery.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is about the people of this country, at all levels, irrespective of faith, tribe, gender, political affiliation, or any other artificial line they say exists between us. This country belongs to all of us. By virtue of this judgement, our people – especially the poor – will be able to hold their local leaders to account for their actions and inactions. What is sent to local government accounts will be known, and services must now be provided without excuses.

“My administration instituted this suit because of our unwavering belief that our people must have relief and today’s judgement will ensure that it will be only those local officials elected by the people that will control the resources of the people. This judgement stands as a resounding affirmation that we can use legitimate means of redress to restructure our country and restructure our economy to make Nigeria a better place to live in and a fairer society for all of our people,” Tinubu added.

Atiku, in a statement released on his official social media handle, said: “The decision by the Federal Government to consolidate disbursements of local councils’ revenues into the state government accounts was a decision that was borne out of politics of hasty compromise.

I align with the decision of the Supreme Court that the structure of the Nigerian government is portioned in three layers, and of these, the local governments should be centres of development.

I also share the belief that fiscal autonomy to the local governments should not be limited to revenues from the Federation Accounts, but indeed, should apply to Internally Generated Revenue from the respective local government authorities.

Many of our states, especially those in the ultra urban areas with high density economic activities, have become notorious in muscling local councils from generating revenue on items that border on motor parks, outdoor advertising, rents and many more”.

Sulaimon, in an interview with The Guild, described the court’s ruling as a triple triumph for democracy, stating that it will significantly bolster democratic principles in the country.

In contrast, he emphasized that this milestone must be followed by further action, specifically the need for constitutional amendments to fully enshrine these gains and ensure their lasting impact.

The legal practitioner, who was former Student Union Government (SUG) president at the Lagos State University (LASU), further highlighted that the development is a highly anticipated one that aligns with the longstanding demands of the majority of the country’s citizens, adding that the newfound independence comes with its own set of challenges.

“The granting of independence to local governments is a significant step, recognizing their vital role as the tier of government closest to the people. As the voice of the people is often considered the voice of God, this move acknowledges the importance of empowering local governments to effectively serve their communities”

“However, this newfound independence comes with its own set of challenges. Local governments will now be responsible for their own financial obligations and will be expected to be more transparent and accountable in their dealings,” he said.