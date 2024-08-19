S-Court postpones judgment on Kogi guber poll result

After listening to submission from all parties, the Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the Kogi governorship election appeal filed before it by the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Ajaka.

A five-man panel of the apex court ruling came barely two months after Ajaka faulted the Appellate court judgment, describing it as one that was already influenced by individuals against the wheel of justice.

The apex court panel ruled on Monday on the suit brought before it by Ajaka who faulted the declarations made by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

He had appealed the judgment of a three-member tribunal that affirmed the election of Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state.

However, after the Appeal Court judgment in June, Ajaka alleged that the judgment was influenced by some irregularities and manipulations.

While delivering judgment, the appeal court upheld the tribunal judgment which dismissed his petition for lacking in merit.

Ajaka, in a statement made available to newsmen after the judgment said he would appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal.

He also said the journey to reclaiming his mandate is not limited to the decision of the appellate court.

He said, “We must remain relentless in our pursuit of justice. We cannot afford to be deterred by setbacks or disheartened by temporary defeats. Our cause is justice and our determination will not waver. We must stand united and continue to support our legal team as they navigate these complex legal waters on our behalf.

“I want to assure you, our political followers, that victory is within our grasp. We firmly believe that the truth will prevail, and justice will be served. We have full faith in the Nigerian judicial system, and we are confident that the apex court will rectify the injustices that have been inflicted upon us once again.”