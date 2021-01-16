S-Arabia lifts embargo on Qatar, to reopens embassy

The Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans re-open its embassy in Qatar, following a U.S.-backed relaxation of strained relations last week ending three-year-old dispute between the Arab states.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had imposed a diplomatic, trade, and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism; an allegation that Qatar denied and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

The country’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, who confirmed the plan to told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings, said that what was left for the embassy to commence operations and aid full diplomatic relations were logistics.

Farhan’s statement came 11 days after the government announced a breakthrough U.S.-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.