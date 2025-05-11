S/African police arrests Nigerian cleric for contravening immigration laws

Nigerian televangelist and founder of Jesus Dominion International, Timothy Omotoso, has once again found himself at the center of legal turmoil after being rearrested by South African authorities, this time for immigration-related offenses.

Pastor Omotoso, who was recently acquitted of multiple charges including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, was taken into custody shortly after his release. The Department of Home Affairs stated that the pastor remains a “prohibited person” under South African immigration law and is not permitted to reside in or enter the country legally.

According to government officials, Omotoso’s initial residency in South Africa was facilitated by fraudulent documentation. Investigations revealed that he allegedly obtained a residency permit with the help of a church member employed at the Department of Home Affairs, raising concerns about internal corruption and document forgery within the system.

The Department has emphasized that the acquittal on criminal charges does not absolve the pastor of immigration violations. “His status as a prohibited person stands, and our mandate is to ensure the laws of the Republic are upheld,” a Home Affairs spokesperson said. The department has already initiated steps to deport Omotoso.

Omotoso’s legal team, however, has described the move as unjust and politically motivated. In a statement, his lawyers argued that he has been targeted unfairly and that the declaration of his immigration status was made without due process. They plan to challenge the prohibited status in court, seeking relief that could prevent his deportation.

The pastor’s legal woes date back to 2017 when he was first arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport by elite police unit, the Hawks. At the time, it was revealed that he held multiple passports and had no fixed assets in South Africa, factors that raised red flags about his intentions and mobility.

Meanwhile, reactions have poured in from both his followers and critics. Supporters maintain that Omotoso is being persecuted because of his faith and influence, while others argue that the law must take its course regardless of his religious standing. The case continues to stir public interest and could set a precedent for how immigration and legal systems treat foreign religious leaders residing in South Africa.