UPDATE: S-Africa restores power supply to Nigerian high commission

The South African Government has restored electricity supply to the Nigerian High Commission after the Federal Government paid utility services accrued by the property in Tshwane city.

Power supply was restored to the Commission’s building hours after it was cut off following several disconnection warnings issued on the accrued utility debts recorded by the authorities for the building.

As gathered, the decision to disconnect the commission’s building formed part of the Tshwane city’s ongoing #TshwaneYaTima campaign, an initiative aimed at cutting municipal services to consumers with significant outstanding debts.

The mayor of Tshwane city, Nasiphi Moya, announced the development on Monday through a statement made available to the public on her official social media handle.

“#TshwaneYaTima: We’ve disconnected electricity at the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They owe the city for utility services,” the Mayor added.

Hours later, she disclosed that the Nigerian Government has offset the debt owed by the commission in the country.

According to her, we thank the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for honouring its debt to the city. The city will reconnect electricity.

This is not the first time the Nigerian high commission in South Africa has been thrown into darkness over unpaid electricity bills.

In 2023, City Power, an electricity distribution company in South Africa, cut off power supply to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg over a debt of at least R600,000 (about $35,000).

Last September, the high commission was reportedly disconnected from public power supply over its inability to pay accumulated electricity bills.