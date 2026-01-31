Rybakina lifts first Australian Open beating Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina has beaten Aryna Sabalenka to win the female category of the 2025 Australian Open.

Rybakina defeated world number one Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6 and 64 to win the tournament, her first time, in a gripping three-set final which was closely contested.

The 26-year-old Kazakh took an early control of the game, breaking Sabalenka in the opening game and closing the first set 6-4 in just 37 minutes.

However, her opponent fought back in the second set, winning 6-4 to force a decisive final set.

After Rybakina claiming the set, both players delivered intense baseline rallies and net exchanges, refusing to yield on serve, keeping fans on the edge of their seats, but the winner won the third set 6-4, overcoming an early 0-40 deficit at 5-6 to clinch the match. She sealed her victory with a championship point ace as Rod Laver Arena erupted in applause.

“It was a battle,”Rybakina said after the match.” I’m really proud. It’s really a Happy Slam.”

With the win, she became the sixth player in the Open Era to win her first two majors on grass and hard court, joining Amelie Mauresmo, Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis, and Venus Williams. In addition, she is also the first to claim the Australian Open women’s singles title by defeating three top 10 players since Naomi Osaka in 2019.

Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, received the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from former champion Jennifer Capriati.

“I’m really glad that we achieved this result and hopefully we can keep on going strong this year,”she said, acknowledging her coaching and support team.

Sabalenka, gracious in defeat, congratulated her opponent saying, “I want to congratulate you on an incredible run, incredible tennis. Let’s hope that next year, Daphne is going to be ours, right?