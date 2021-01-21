Rwandair passengers miss flights over COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

There has been an increase in the number of Rwandair passengers in Abuja missing flights as a result of additional COVID-19 protocols. The airlines said the development has become worrisome. It therefore advised Abuja passengers on its flights to come to the airport four hours before departure.

The airline said in a press release: “It has recently been observed that there is an increase in the number of passengers missing their flights due to the additional requirement for Covid-19 check in procedures.

“In view of this we strongly advise clients to be at the check-in counter 4 hours before the departure time to allow enough time to go through all the required check-in protocols and procedures so as to be in time for the respective flights.”