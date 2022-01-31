Rwanda reopens border with Uganda for commercial activities

Rwanda has reopened a border crossing with Uganda which had been closed for three years when the government accused Kampala of harassing its nationals and supporting dissidents bent on removing the government in Kigali.

The lift of the closure was necessitated by the need to continue their trading and commercial activities which had suffered great losses since the border closure.

Before the closure, the Uganda government of President Yoweri Museveni was said to have accused Rwanda of conducting illegal espionage in Uganda, which suffered a huge drop in exports with the border closed.

Announcing the opening of the borders on Monday, officials from both countries commended the reopening, allowing a resumption of trade and some people to move back and forth.

Speaking to newsmen, the comments of a Rwanda government spokesman to Rwandan television indicated that the animosity still lingers as Uganda had not yet addressed all of Kigali’s grievances.

The Deputy government spokesman, Alain Mukuralinda, said that the reopening does not stop the fact that their nationals still face torture and maltreatment from the government of Uganda.

” It does not mean that cases of beatings, torture and deportations of Rwandan nationals are over. It does not mean that the people, based in Uganda, who want to destabilise Rwanda have stopped. We hope it is a good move towards stopping all that,” he said.

On her part, Rwanda government spokeswoman, Yolande Makolo, said that the Gatuna border is open, adding that currently trucks, Rwandan citizens, returning residents, are crossing to Rwanda.

She said the two countries were working on anti-coronavirus health measures and that other categories of travellers would be allowed too once those measures were put in place.

Also, Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs, Okello Oryem, expressed happiness over the reopening of the borders, adding that it will boost the trade between the countries.

“We are very pleased that it (border) is finally open so that the people in both countries can trade with each other.” he said.

As gathered, the border closure had choked off commerce on a major regional transport artery that funnels goods from the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa in Kenya through Uganda to Rwanda, Burundi and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the last two decades Uganda’s annual exports to Rwanda rose gradually to above $200 million but suddenly plunged sharply after the border closure in 2019. In 2020, at the peak of the hostilities during the closure, Uganda’s exports to Rwanda were under $2 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

