Rwanda-backed rebels declare ceasefire after destroying DR-Congo cities

Weeks after capturing the Goma region in a three-day operation, Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have declared a unilateral ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

As learnt, the M23 group, which engaged in a fierce battle with the Congolese forces, suspended its military actions after foreign ministers from G7 nations, including the UK, urged both sides in the conflict to return to negotiations. The G7 also called for a “rapid, safe, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians”.

The fighting in Goma, the regional capital of eastern DRC, forced hundreds of thousands of people who had been displaced by years of conflict to carry what remained of their belongings and flee again – with many pouring into nearby Rwanda.

Goma, home to two million people, is at the heart of a region home to trillions of dollars in mineral wealth and remains in rebel control despite the ceasefire announcement.

Following the capture of the city, the Rwanda-backed rebels were said to be planning to move towards Bukavu in South Kivu, also in the east of the country. However, they were reportedly held back by Congolese troops, who were supported by the Burundian army.

M23 had also expressed a desire to march to DRC’s capital Kinshasa before the rebel group’s spokesman, Lawrence Kanyuka, yesterday said, “It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions.”

The M23 group cited “humanitarian reasons” for the ceasefire.

The UN health agency has said at least 900 people died during fighting in the days that followed, while Congo’s communications minister Patrick Muyaya said more than 2,000 bodies are waiting to be buried in Goma.

According to United Nations experts, the M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from Rwanda, far more than in 2012 when they first briefly captured Goma and then withdrew after international pressure.