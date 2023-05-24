Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Dutch club over lack of support

The Manchester United former striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has resigned from his position as Dutch football club, PSV Eindhoven, head coach over lack of support from the management.

Nistelrooy left the club before the final game of the season against AZ Alkmaar which outcome would determine the team’s participation in next season’s Union of European Football Association (UEFA) champions league.

The club announced the Real Madrid ex-striker’s resignation as manager on Wednesday through a statement released on its official website.

PSV said that talks about his future were set for Sunday after the last match of the season, but the 46-year-old tactician subsequently resigned from his position.

The club, who are second in Eredivisie with 10 points behind leaders Feyenoord and three points ahead of third-placed Ajax, said they regretted his decision.

According to the statement, “After several discussions about internal affairs that have taken place in recent weeks, a meeting took place on Tuesday evening between the Board of Directors and Van Nistelrooy. It was decided to keep the focus on next Sunday’s match against AZ and to continue talking after the season.

‘Van Nisterooy reported this morning that in his opinion there was not enough support within the club to continue longer. He immediately explained this to the players and staff. This Sunday, at the request of the management, Fred Rutten will temporarily take over his role as Head Coach. PSV regrets Van Nistelrooy’s decision and is grateful to him for winning the cups”.

Nistelrooy, before his resignation, won the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup for PSV Eindhoven after taking over the role in March 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

