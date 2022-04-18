Russian troops kill four Ukrainians fleeing troubled zones

No fewer than four Ukrainians fleeing the Luhansk region of the country were reported to have been killed and one other left with gunshot wounds when Russian troops attacked their homes.

The five Ukrainians were said to be running for safety after sighting the Russian troops and rather than the military officers allow them leave, they shot at them and killed four persons during the attack.

Confirming the incident through a post on his social media handle on Monday, the regional Governor of the state, Serhiy Gaidai, stated that the deceased and the injured wanted to escape the attack by a car but got caught in and were shot dead.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, said that the incident has been reported to appropriate authorities for sanctions.

“Four civilians were shot dead while trying to flee by car from the town of Kreminna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region during a Russian attack” he said.

According to him, the fourth person was seriously injured and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

