Russian police arrests opposition leader for criticising Ukraine invasion

A Russian opposition politician, Yevgeny Roizman has been arrested by the police for criticising Ukraine invasion.

Roizman was said to have been shown being detained at his home in a video published on social media to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.

In the video of the arrest, Roizman, also a former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg was neing taken away by law enforcement officials.

Speaking newsmen on Wednesday, Roizman saidthat he was being investigated under a law against discrediting the armed forces.

He said he was being arrested “basically for one phrase, ‘the invasion of Ukraine'”.

According to him, he had said the phrase everywhere and would not hesitate to say it again.

As gathered, the offence, newly introduced after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, is said to carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” and people risk prosecution if they use the words “war” or “invasion”.

Roizman, an outspoken supporter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, became one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures in 2013, after he was elected mayor of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth largest city. It was one of a string of opposition wins that capitalised on discontent with Vladimir Putin’s return as Russian president in 2012.

Popular and charismatic, Roizman was nevertheless controversial for an aggressive crackdown on drug users in the city.

In 2018, he resigned as mayor after regional lawmakers voted to abolish the job in what Roizman said was a politically motivated move against him.

