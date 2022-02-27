Russian police arrests 900 protesters against Ukraine invasion

No fewer than 900 additional Russians protesting against the country’s invasion of their neighbours, Ukraine, were reported to have been arrested and detained by the police for disrupting the peace in the country.

The protesters were said to have been apprehended by the Force during demonstrations1 in 44 cities across Russia, increasing the number already in Police custody to 4,000.

The statistics were released by a Non-Governmental Organisation, OVD-Info group, on Sunday, after protests across the country intensified, although The Guild was yet to verify the figure.

The demonstration on Sunday coincided with the seventh anniversary of the murder of opposition politician and Putin critic, Boris Nemtsov.

One of the largest demonstration sites is in St Petersburg, where police officers were seen detaining some of the several thousand protesters who have gathered in the city’s centre.

As more demonstrators were held in Russia, there are more and more rallies of support and shows of solidarity across all of Europe.

The Kremlin’s brutal assault on its neighbor is being outright condemned and across the continent are trying to help with anything from donating money to organizing help, free transport, and accommodation for refugees.

Across Europe, people have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine against Moscow’s military invasion.

In Germany, around 7,000 people gathered in Frankfurt on Saturday under the slogan “Solidarity with Ukraine – peace in eastern Europe”, about 5,000 demonstrators were on the streets of Munich while an estimated 4,000 people marched in the city of Dusseldorf. In Germany’s capital Berlin, at least 100,000 people demonstrated, with some estimates putting the crowd numbers considerably higher.

In Russia’s Baltic neighbor Estonia, thousands of people gathered in the capital Tallinn on Saturday for a demonstration against the war. According to police, as many as 30,000 people attended the protest and the concert afterward.

President Alan Karis told the crowd the onslaught was “inconceivable, absurd and horrific” and he urged people to “open the souls and doors of Estonia to Ukrainian refugees.”

Demonstrations also took place in Switzerland where several thousand came out to condemn the Kremlin over its aggression. Protesters also pointed at the federal government in Bern for not fully joining the European Union’s sanctions against Russia. Switzerland is not part of the EU and a popular destination for wealthy foreigners including Russians to keep their money.

London, Paris, and Rome, as well as Brussels, Vienna, Madrid, and Sofia, were among the many other European cities where people joined rallies calling on Russia to end the war. More than 10,000 people also protested in the Finnish capital Helsinki on Saturday, just one day after Russia had warned Finland not to consider joining NATO, threatening “serious military and political consequence.”

There also have been protests within Russia, although none of those have been permitted by the authorities. Over 3,000 people have been arrested for taking part in protests since the beginning of the war on Thursday.

In an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, more than 300 doctors, nurses, and paramedics condemned the attack. “War is a humanitarian catastrophe that leads to pain and suffering,” the letter reads. “We consider violent solutions to political conflicts inhumane and call upon you to cease fire and begin negotiations.”

International aid organizations have called for donations for the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Ukraine. Most cities in Germany have launched campaigns detailing how citizens can donate to aid organizations, with similar initiatives springing up in other European countries.

