Russian court sentences mother to 18yrs imprisonment over treason

A Russian military court has sentenced 48-year-old woman, Vera Sidorkina, to 18 years jail term for attempting to commit treasonable offence in the country.Sidorkina was found guilty of attempting to reveal the country’s information to the Ukrainian authorities amid the ongoing war between both countries.

The court in Yekaterinburg claimed that single mother aided Ukrainian terrorist group by passing information of Russia’s defense industry facilities.

Prosecutors in the case submitted that Sidorkina, who contacted representatives of the Freedom of Russia Legion and applied to join the group as a medical worker, offered to cooperate with a representative of Ukraine intelligence services and sent satellite images containing Russia’s defence industry enterprises as well as Defence Ministry sites which were believed to be manufacturers of both military and civilian equipment.

The convict was also said to have been detained on April 2024 while attempting to cross the Russia boarder with her child to join the enemy’s side but was stopped by agents.