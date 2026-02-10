Russian airstrikes kill mother, daughter in Ukraine

An 11-year-old girl and her mother have died alongside others severely injured and properties destroyed following a missile attack by Russia aimed at Ukraine.

One of the missile attacks hit a residential building where the deceased duo were at the point of the incident, leading to their death alongside others, including a seven-year-old girl being battered.

The Regional Officer at Sloviansk, where the mishap happened on Tuesday, Vadym Filashkin, posted videos and images of buildings engulfed in fire, with windows blown out from rooms scattered with debris.

Filashkin held that rescue workers are at the scene as the number of casualties are most likely to increase due to the severity of the drone attack.

”Every day in the Donetsk region brings new and ongoing war crimes by the Russians,” the officer bemoaned.