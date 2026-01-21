Russian airstrikes kill 77yr-old man in Ukraine

A missile attack by Russia on Ukraine has resulted in the death of a male and female septuagenarian alongside others injured causing grieving scenes at the scene.

The authorities held that the mishap, which also led to destruction of properties, ensued after a drone exploded and ignited fire at a residential area which resulted in cars and buildings in inferno causing plumes of smoke in the area.

Ukraine’s Head of Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, said that a 77-year-old old man alongside a woman, 72, were killed in the incident.

Ganzha also hinted that during the tragic incident which happened during early hours of Wednesday at Kryvyi Rig , a 53-year-old woman, alongside 10 others were severely injured and in need of medical intervention, while cars and buildings were damaged beyond repairs.

”A parking lot in Takhatamukaysky was affected,” an official, Murat Kumpilov said, and added, ”11 people were wounded, nine of whom were hospitalized, including two children.”