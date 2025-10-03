Russian air strike kills 13,000 livestocks in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on a farmland at a community Ukraine has killed at least 13,000 pigs and also resulted in other properties of yet to be known value damaged.

The mishap ensued after the drone exploded and caused a spark of fire which caused unrest in the area, also forcing the need for emergency fire service workers who eased out the inferno after the damage had already ensued.

The emergency workers stated that the dead pigs, prior to the incident, were held in eight stalls spanning just over 13,000 square metres all of which got burned down in fire.

“About 13,000 pigs died and a worker at the farm also got injured as a result of a Russian attack on a farming enterprise in the Novovodolazka community in the Kharkiv region,” a statement by the Ukraine’s emergency service reads.

Pictures and videos taken at the scene during early hours of Friday show pig carcasses piled up in cramped sheds that were partly burned-down, some with their roofs shattered.

Drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted over three and half years have hit stables and zoos in both countries. In September, seven horses were killed in Kyiv during a large-scale Russian attack which hit an equestrian club.

Zoos across Ukraine have been damaged throughout the war, alongside separate attack which resulted in the killing of a ram at an Odessa facility in June.