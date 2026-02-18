Russia-Ukraine peace talks end without breakthrough

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, ended unexpectedly after just two hours on the second day, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling the discussions difficult and accusing Russia of deliberately delaying progress.

Although US envoy Steve Witkoff had expressed optimism over the talks, both the chief Russian negotiator and Ukraine’s Zelensky indicated they had been “difficult”.

Ukraine president said that while some progress was made, major differences remained, reflecting the challenging nature of the negotiations.

The talks in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at finding a way to end the four-year conflict, came to an abrupt halt amid unresolved issues, including control of occupied territories and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“Progress has been made, but positions still differ because the negotiations were difficult,” Zelenskiy said after the session.

“Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage,” accusing the Russian delegation of deliberate delays,” he added.

Russian officials, however, said further discussions would continue soon and denied any intention to stall, noting that the sessions addressed key disputes in both bilateral and trilateral settings.

US mediation sought to push both sides toward compromise, even as Russia continues military actions and denies targeting civilians, highlighting the fragile state of the peace process.

Key issues remain unresolved, including the future of eastern Ukrainian territories and control over strategic assets. Neither side has shown public willingness to make concessions despite long first-day talks.

Zelenskiy also criticized outside influences, including comments from former US President Donald Trump urging Ukraine to make concessions, which he said added further complexity to the negotiations.