A Russian court has extended the pre-trial detention of a French cyclist, Sofiane Sehili, for another month, following an alleged offence of crossing the country’s border illegally.

The court ordered that Sehili be further detained till November 3, after he was said to have crossed the borderline while on a cross-continental trip in an attempt to complete the fastest endurance trip from Lisbon to Vladivostok area in Russia.

The authorities disclosed that though the alleged offender had a valid e-visa, he crossed the pathway only meant for Russian citizens and also covered another route where foot crossings are prohibited.

A respondent, Govorit NeMoskva, said that Sehili would probably be convicted and imprisoned and be added to the list of political prisoners who can be exchanged.

”A court in Russia’s far eastern Primorsky Krai region extended his pre-trial detention until at least November 3,” legal adviser to the accused, Alla Kushnir, said.

”I will definitely file an appeal,” Kushnir relayed.