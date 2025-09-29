The Russian government has disclosed that two people have died alongside many properties damaged after an overnight drone attack by Ukraine on a community in Moscow.

The authorities disclosed that the attack on a private home led to the death a 76-year-old woman and her six year old grandson, alongside several buildings damaged which led to unrest in the area.

Russia’s defence ministry held that the attack would have led to more losses if over 84 Ukrainian drones had not been intercepted and destroyed by it’s air defence alert systems.

Reports stated that on the earlier day of the attack in which happened in Voskresensk on Monday, an several missiles from Russia, which lasted over 12 hours, killed at least four people in Kiev city on Ukraine.

Ukraine relayed that aside from the attack which led to the dead casualties, over 595 drones and 48 missiles targeted on the city which would have caused more losses were shot down by its air defences.