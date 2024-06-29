Russia raises concern over EU’s new leaders qualities

The Russian Government has predicted that many countries will have difficult relations with the European Union (EU), given the new politicians appointed to lead the bloc going forward.

It said that the bloc should have considered other individuals that could assist the bloc improve on its status globally.

The country’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, disclosed this yesterday while reacting to the new leaders expected to bring new zeal to the union.

Russian news agencies reported that Peskov said Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister pencilled in to head the bloc’s foreign policy unit, had not stood out through her diplomatic skills to date.

He described Kallas as “well known to Russia for her absolutely unacceptable and sometimes extremely Russophobic remarks.”

Peskov was similarly critical of Ursula von der Leyen, who has been put forward for a second term as European Commission president.

“The prospects for the relationship between Moscow and Brussels are poor,” Peskov said, adding that a normalisation of relations could not be expected.

Relations between the two deteriorated following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The EU recently passed its 14th package of sanctions targeting Russia and its leaders.