Russia places travel ban on 989 US, Canadian diplomats after sanctions

No fewer than 989 diplomats comprising 963 Americans and 26 Canadians, have been banned by the Russian Government from entering it’s territory, in retaliation to the sanctions imposed by both countries Russia for invading Ukraine.

As gathered, the decision to place an indefinite travel ban on the officials was necessitated by the hostile actions of U.S and Canada towards Russia after it’s President, Vladimir Putin, ordered invasion of Ukraine.

Before the ban, it had previously banned the United States of America (USA), President, Joe Biden, and other top officials from entering Russia borders.

Announcing the full list of banned Americans, on Sunday, the Russian ministry said that the ban was part of its retaliation against what it called hostile U.S. actions.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff.”

It said that Russian counter-sanctions were a necessary response aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial ‘rules-based world order’ on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry disclosed that it had added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As gathered, the largely symbolic travel bans form part of a downward spiral in Russia’s relations with the West since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Washington and its allies to impose drastic sanctions on Moscow and step up arms supplies to Ukraine.

Previously announced names on the huge US list included Secretary of State,Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns.

The new Canadian list was said to have been published days after Canada introduced a bill that will ban President Vladimir Putin and about 1,000 members of his government and military from travelling there.

In response to the sanctions, Russia was said to have banned Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and otther Canadians from entering the country.

