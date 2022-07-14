Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukrainian city, kill 12

No fewer than 12 people have been reportedly confirmed dead while 25 others were left with varying degrees of injuries after three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

The strike was said to have hit the car park of the nine-storey “Yuvelirniy” office block in the morning.

Confirming the attack on Thursday, the National police chief, Ihor Klymenko said that an office block had suffered a direct hit and nearby residential buildings were damaged, setting off a huge fire.

On his part, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy through his social media handle, said that the attack killed a young child as well.

“There are wounded and dead, among them a small child, “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?” he said.

The Russian defence ministry was said to have not immediately commented on the reports from Vinnytsia.

Also, Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied deliberately targeting civilians in what it calls a special military operation.

As gathered, Vinnytsia lies about 200 km (125 miles) southwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and is far from the main frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The strike hit the car park of the nine-storey “Yuvelirniy” office block at around 10.50 a.m. (0750 GMT), the State Emergency Service said

It posted photographs showing grey smoke rising from the twisted remains of burnt-out cars and smouldering rubble in Vinnytsia. One photograph showed an abandoned, overturned pram lying on the street.

Video footage posted on Telegram by Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian politician, showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building.

