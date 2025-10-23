A rescue worker has been killed alongside a synagogue damaged following an overnight missile attack by Russia on the city of Kiev in Ukraine, causing a disruption in train services in a community.

The Ukraine air force held that over 130 drones were launched by Russia during the night causing the death of the casualty alongside injuring several others and causing unrest in the area.

The officials relayed that the damaging effect would have been much had over 139 drones not put off, adding that a fire at an industrial site caused a large flame at an oil refinery.

The foreign ministry disclosed that the attacks were aimed at three districts in the city, which resulted in loss of properties in religious communities.

Following the incident in Zelenyi Gai village in eastern Kharkiv region on Thursday, the ministry released a statement which reads, ”Another crime against rescuers. Russia terror does not spare anyone, including religious communities.

”640 places of worship have been destroyed while over 67 religious leaders have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in 2022.”