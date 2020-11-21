Russia extends US, Canada, three others sanction to 2021

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has extended sanctions placed on some western countries until the end of next year following their actions after the annexation of Crimea six years ago.

In a decree announced by the president on Saturday, Putin instructed the country’s Cabinet to ensure implementation of the measures against the countries.

Russian economic sanctions prohibit the import of a number of food products from the US, the European Union (EU), Norway, Australia, and Canada.

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also announced sanctions on 25 UK citizens in a tit-for-tat response to London’s ban on 25 Russian individuals.

“Any unfriendly step will not be left without an inevitable proportionate response,” it said.

After Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, a number of countries, including the EU and US, placed sanctions on Moscow.