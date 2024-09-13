Russia expels six British diplomats over spying allegations

The Russian government has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats for allegedly spying and working to undermine the country efforts to win the war against Ukraine.



According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the diplomats, who were coordinating the escalation of the political and military situation within its territory, were tasked with ensuring Russia suffers strategic defeat in its war against Ukraine.



The FSB, who disclosed this on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that there were documents showing British diplomats involvement in the alleged activities.



“The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the directorate’s office as threatening the security of the Russian Federation,” the FSB stated.



“In response to the numerous unfriendly steps taken by London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with concerned agencies, has terminated the accreditation of six members of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow, whose actions showed signs of spying and sabotage.”



Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated that the British Embassy in Moscow has exceeded diplomatic norms and accused them of carrying out deliberate activities designed to harm the Russian people.



The FSB also cautioned that further action may be taken against other British diplomatic staff if they are found to be engaged in similar activities.