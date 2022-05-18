Russia expels France, Spain, Italy diplomats after EU sanction

At least 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy, may have to start packing their belongings from tonight after being expelled by the Russian government, over sanction of European countries, since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis.

Among the three countries that were expelled from Russia includes 34 diplomatic staff from France, 27 from Spain and 24 from Italy.

The countries which are said to also be among the European countries have collectively thrown out more than 300 Russians since the February 24th invasion.

Russia also noted that it intends expelling 45 Polish staff and 40 Germans last month, in response against Finland, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Japan, among others.

According to the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, on Wednesday, described the announcement by Moscow as a hostile act, adding that diplomatic channels must not be interrupted.

France on the other hand said it deplored the Russian move as an unjustified response to its own decision in April, to expel “several dozen Russian agents acting on our territory under diplomatic status and working against our security interests”.

