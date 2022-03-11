Russia drags Facebook owner before court for supporting Ukraine

The Russian Government has filed a criminal suit against an online social network of Facebook’s parent, Meta, for using its platform to promote Ukraine’s activities in ongoing war between both countries.

It said that the decision to institute the lawsuit was reached after Meta changed its hate speech rules to allow users of its platforms to attack Russia over its army’s presence on the Ukrainian soil.

As gathered, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has set up an investigative committee to see through the case and report developments back to the president.

In the suit filed on Friday, the Russian prosecutors asked the court to tag Meta as an extremist organisation for restricting access to Meta’s Instagram.

“A criminal case has been initiated in connection with illegal calls for murder and violence against citizens of the Russian Federation by employees of the American company Meta, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram.”

Two weeks into Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Meta spokesperson said on Thursday that the company had temporarily eased its rules for political speech, allowing posts such as death to the Russian invaders, but not to allow calls for violence against Russian civilians.

Meta said the temporary change was aimed to allow forms of political expression that would normally violate its rules.

The Investigative Committee said the Facebook move could violate articles of the Russian criminal law against public calls for extremist activities.

“Such actions of the (Meta) company’s management not only form an idea that terrorist activity is permissible, but are aimed at inciting hatred and enmity towards the citizens of the Russian Federation,” the state prosecutor’s office said.

“We hope it is not true because if it is true then it will mean that there will have to be the most decisive measures to end the activities of this company,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A representative from the United Nations human rights office, Elizabeth Throssell, said that the potential change in Facebook policy was worrying.

“It is a very concerning issue because it does have a certain risk to generate and encourage and allow hate speech that is directed at Russians in general.”

Last week, Russia said it was banning Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.

The communications regulator said on Friday it was also now restricting access to Instagram.

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services are all popular in Russia, with 7.5 million, 50.8 million, and 67 million users last year respectively, according to researcher Insider Intelligence.

