Russia dismisses reports on recruiting Nigerians as Mercenaries

Russia has denied allegations of any state-backed effort to recruit Nigerians to fight in Ukraine, with its ambassador to Nigeria insisting that any such actions by private individuals do not reflect official government policy.

The envoy said Moscow operates no authorised channel for enlisting Nigerians for military deployment and expressed readiness to investigate credible complaints, warning that unlawful recruiters, if identified, would be subject to scrutiny by Russian law enforcement agencies.

Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyolyshev, made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja while responding to circulating reports and videos alleging that Africans were lured with job offers and later deployed to the battlefield after brief training.

“If anybody has this information, we are ready to forward it to Russian law enforcement authorities so they can investigate such cases,” he said, while disputing what he described as biased Western media narratives.

“You are receiving information from Western sources whose main task is to demonise Russia. If you want to know the real situation, you should send journalists to Russia to see what is really happening.”

While acknowledging that some Nigerians may be present in the conflict zone, Podyolyshev maintained that there was no official directive supporting their involvement.

He also signalled Russia’s interest in expanding bilateral security cooperation with Nigeria, including the supply of military equipment and training of personnel.

“We are discussing the possibility of supplying Russian weapons and training military personnel, either in Russia or in Nigeria. We are ready to develop military cooperation to the extent the Nigerian side desires,” he said.

Beyond defence ties, the ambassador called for renewed economic engagement, noting that the last session of the Russia–Nigeria Intergovernmental Commission was held about a decade ago. He stressed that major bilateral projects require sustained state-level coordination.

Describing Nigeria as a strategic partner and a key African power, Podyolyshev highlighted the country’s population size, economic influence, and role in regional security, referencing its history of peacekeeping operations.

“When we speak about Africa, we must speak about Nigeria. Nigeria is one of the key states on the continent and the leading force in West Africa,” he said.

Reflecting on longstanding relations, the envoy noted that bilateral cooperation had entered a new phase following the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties on November 25, 2025, pointing to collaboration in education, energy, and nuclear development.

“Demography, resources and regional leadership give Nigeria a real opportunity to become one of the global centres of power in a multipolar world,” he said, adding that such an order promotes “development without domination.”