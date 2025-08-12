Russia bans importation of army uniform

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the procurement of foreign-made clothing and related gear for the country’s armed forces starting in 2026.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2026, all uniforms and other clothing items for the Russian Armed Forces must be produced by Russian companies whose manufacturing facilities are located within the country.

By 2027, the requirement will extend to fabrics and knitted materials used in production, which must also be domestically manufactured.

The measure, which was signed yesterday, aims to entirely exclude the purchase of foreign-made clothing and materials for military needs.

This development comes in the context of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, a conflict that began in early 2022 and has persisted for over three years.

The war has caused massive casualties, widespread displacement, and global economic and geopolitical repercussions.

Despite numerous international efforts to broker peace, including failed ceasefires and diplomatic interventions, the conflict continues to escalate in various regions, particularly along contested frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

United States President Donald Trump, meanwhile, announced his readiness to meet Putin in Alaska on Friday in an effort to find a lasting solution to the stalling US-mediated ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted on his social media platform.

Earlier, he had hinted at the timing and location, saying, “I think you’ll be very happy. We are going to have a meeting with Russia. We’ll start off with Russia and we’ll announce a location. I think the location will be a very popular one for a lot of reasons. But we’ll be announcing that a little bit later.

“I just don’t want to do it now because of the importance of what we just did,” Trump said as he hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House for a peace summit.