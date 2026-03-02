The Russian government has issued a ban on a group, Russian Antiwar Committee, RAC, over cited occurrences of terrorism against the country.

Russia, while restricting RAC’s activities at his border, termed the association a terrorist organization causing intimidation against the society as well as silencing independent voices and concealing the truth about wars.

In a statement released by the country’s Supreme Court on Monday, the country held that the group was led by Kremlin opponents, Mikhail Khodorkosky, an oil tycoon and also a chess grandmaster, Garry Kasparov, who have long been in exile as they face persecution at home.

The authorities also held that the group had often use allegations of extremism to suppress dissent and prosecute critics to aid their terrorism as well as using the ploy to conceal truths about wars.

Russian also cited the group, founded in 2022, funding pro-Ukraine-Russian volunteer groups fighting for Kyiv, though RAC, denied the submission.