Russia airstrikes kill father, son in Ukraine

A Russian missile attack has resulted in casualties in a family following the death of a man and his son in Ukraine.

The midnight attack was said to have hit a residential area where the duo lived, causing their death as well as the wife and a female daughters severely injured, as well as properties destroyed.

The police released images showing smoke rising from charred remains of the family home which was surrounded by piles of debris.

”A 44-year-old man and his 23-year-old son were killed during the attack ,” the police disclosed following the mishap which happened in Olekslevo-Druzhkivka on Monday.

”The mother and two other children were wounded,” it added.

Regional governor, Vadym Filashkin said, “I am also outraged, because the parents consciously made the decision to leave a region far from the front and bring their children back under enemy bombs.”