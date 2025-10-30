Russia airstrike injures 11 people, destroys Ukraine power supply

At least 2 people have died alongside others suffering varying degrees of severe injuries following a missile attack by Russia against Ukraine, causing properties of yet to be known value being destroyed.

Russia launched over 650 drones and more than 50 missiles in the midnight attack causing the death of the casualties, and injuring 17 others consisting of children between the ages of 2 and 16 who are in need of medical intervention.

The attack which was also aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure also caused power outage and other restrictions in all parts of the country including delays to train services, forcing it to use backup locomotives, and also damaging five apartment buildings, as disclosed by the Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko said that two energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in the western part of Lviv during the incident which happened on Thursday. He added, ”Russia continues its systematic energy terror, striking at the lives, dignity and warmth of Ukrainians on the eve of winter.

“Its goal is to plunge Ukraine into darkness, ours is to keep the light on.”

The Prime Minister canvassed for more air defensive systems, tougher sanctions and maximum pressure on Russia to curb further attacks.