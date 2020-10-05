Russia advocates for free COVID-19, prevention vaccines

The Russian Government has expressed optimism that it was only through making coronavirus and prevention vaccines free and accessible for all that the world would win fight against the deadly respiratory disease.

It explained that the call had become imperative in ensuring all obstacles to access safe and efficacious medicines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were eliminated for global health response against the virus to take root.

Russian Deputy Health Minister, Alexandra Dronova, said that efforts must be geared towards augmenting global efforts with commitment from all nations to provide free and safe vaccines for citizens across the world.

Speaking on Monday during the World Health Organisation (WHO) session in Moscow, Dronova commended the WHO comprehensive response to the pandemic, adding that the organisation took timely measures in mitigating spread coronavirus spread.

“In order to prevent and contain the infections … we stress the importance of timely and equitable access to safe, quality and efficacious medicine which is necessary to combat COVID-19. We must get rid of all obstacles to access to these medicines and we recognise the key role of the WHO as the coordinator,” Dronova said.

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 35 million on Sunday, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 35,008,447 with a total of 1,034,818 deaths worldwide as of 3:23 p.m. local time (1923 GMT), the CSSE data showed. The U.S. reported the most cases and deaths, which stood at 7,411,716 and 209,720, respectively.