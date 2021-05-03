RTEAN launches Travellers’ Insurance Scheme for accident victims

The national leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has launched an insurance scheme targeting accident victims.

The President of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Muhammed Maitakobi, disclosed this in Abuja during this year’s May Day celebration at the weekend.

Alhaji Maitakobi said the Travelers Accident Insurance Scheme (TAIS) would assist millions of Nigerians who travelled from motor parks and garages and incidentally encountered accidents that required emergency medical attention.

He explained that, “This is part of our social responsibility to assist, support and give confidence to our commuters, and also to improve the system of transportation in this country.”

He urged the federal government to establish a Bank of Transportation and to privatise the federal highways for private investors to come in so that budgets on road construction could be channeled to other prevailing matters.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Transport, Nicholas Tofowomo, called on government at all levels to improve land transport by rebuilding the sector, which he described as a source of employment to millions of Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

